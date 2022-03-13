Other Classifieds

BUSINESS
CL21119563
E-Commerce website, private limit company, Kurna Horticulture private limit (Website: mittiandme.com) on sale. The logo is trademarked with good response in the market. Demand is 10 Lacs only. Inventory of Rs. 50,000 and fully developed website on offer. Call on 91159-11524 to close the deal now. Urgent selling.
