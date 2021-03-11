Other Classifieds

JOB WANTED
CL22051716
Required Store Manger, tile bathware store/ warehouse in auckland. Business Management Degree and/or 3 years retail/ warehouse experience $27.76 pay minimum 30 hours a week apply vintu@hotmail.com
JOB WANTED
CL22051717
Required Supervisor, tile bathware store/warehouse in Auckland. Business Management Degree and/or 1 years retails /warehouse experience, $27.76 pay minimum 30 hours a week apply. vintu@hotmail.com
