Other Classifieds

BUSINESS
CL24023157
Looking for a business partner/ joint venture in a housing project having plot area approximately 75000 sq. meter on Shimla-Manali national highway at Shimla H.P. Preferred given to builder with experience in quality construction work. Only WhatsApp meeting: +1(720)9675354.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies ...