Other Classifieds

BUSINESS

CL24023157

Looking for a business partner/ joint venture in a housing project having plot area approximately 75000 sq. meter on Shimla-Manali national highway at Shimla H.P. Preferred given to builder with experience in quality construction work. Only WhatsApp meeting: +1(720)9675354.

