Others Classifieds

PUBLIC NOTICES

CL22128301

This is to inform general public that in Pursuant to Sub-Section (5) of Section 248 of the Companies Act 2013 our Company Delta Trading Group Private Limited Mohali- Punjab has been struck off the register of Companies and is dissolved. It has come to our notice that some unknown persons are using the name of our Company for Online job fraud by offering jobs via Social Media. Therefore general public is cautioned against such fraudulent activities. Any person dealing with such elements will be doing so at their own risk and consequencies. Simi Chaudhary, Director, [email protected]