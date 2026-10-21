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Home / Pakistan / 11 killed, over 30 injured as bus overturns in Pakistan's Punjab

11 killed, over 30 injured as bus overturns in Pakistan's Punjab

Bus was travelling from Karachi to Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan district when the accident occurred in Rajanpur

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PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 04:01 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The accident occurred on a section of the highway where construction work was underway. Representative image/File
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At least 11 passengers were killed, and over 30 others sustained injuries when a speeding bus hit a divider and overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, an official said.

The bus was travelling from Karachi to Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan district when the accident occurred in Rajanpur, about 500 kilometres from Lahore.

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A spokesperson for Pakistan's national emergency response service Rescue 1122 said the accident occurred on a section of the highway where construction work was underway.

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The spokesperson, citing witnesses, said overspeeding was believed to have caused the accident.

"The speeding bus collided with the divider before overturning, leaving several passengers trapped and injured. Eight passengers died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital," the spokesperson said.

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Three of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

According to a rescue official, 19 injured passengers were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment, while another 12 individuals who sustained minor injuries received medical assistance directly at the scene.

Those killed in the accident included women and children, and their bodies were shifted to the nearby hospitals by the rescue teams.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of life and directed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

She also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for the accident.

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