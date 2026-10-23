12 killed as passenger bus, van collide in Pakistan’s Balochistan 

At least 12 people, including three women, were killed when a passenger bus collided with a van near Uthal in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday, police said.

Several other passengers were injured in the collision on the highway at Uthal Zero Point, with some in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could rise, a police officer said.

Advertisement

"The accident occurred when the speeding passenger bus collided head-on with a van coming from the opposite direction at Uthal Zero Point, where the road curves," Inspector Aftab Malik said.

Advertisement

The bus was travelling from Gwadar to Karachi, while the van was headed from Karachi towards Lasbela, he said.

Rescue operations were under way to evacuate the injured and clear the accident site, Malik said.

Advertisement

The injured had been taken to hospitals.