15, including university athletes, dead in vehicle collision in Pakistan’s Punjab

At least 15 people, including university athletes, were killed and over 20 injured in a fatal head-on collision of a bus and a van in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the Adda Faqeer Di Kulli area, some 200 kilometres from Lahore, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder, athletes of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences were travelling in the bus to Lahore to participate in the games at a sports event.

Advertisement

“When the bus reached a narrow passage, the speeding passenger van coming from the opposite direction collided with it, leaving both vehicles badly damaged,” Bhinder said.

“Some 15 people, including university students, have been confirmed dead while 25 others were injured,” he added.

Advertisement

The condition of five injured was said to be critical.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of life and sought a report from the district administration.