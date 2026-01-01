DT
PT
Home / Pakistan / 15, including university athletes, dead in vehicle collision in Pakistan’s Punjab

15, including university athletes, dead in vehicle collision in Pakistan’s Punjab

The incident occurs at the Adda Faqeer Di Kulli area, some 200 kilometres from Lahore

article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 07:50 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
At least 15 people, including university athletes, were killed and over 20 injured in a fatal head-on collision of a bus and a van in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Adda Faqeer Di Kulli area, some 200 kilometres from Lahore, on Wednesday.

According to Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder, athletes of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences were travelling in the bus to Lahore to participate in the games at a sports event.

“When the bus reached a narrow passage, the speeding passenger van coming from the opposite direction collided with it, leaving both vehicles badly damaged,” Bhinder said.

“Some 15 people, including university students, have been confirmed dead while 25 others were injured,” he added.

The condition of five injured was said to be critical.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of life and sought a report from the district administration.

