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Home / Pakistan / 14 infants killed in fire at Islamabad hospital's mother-child ward

14 infants killed in fire at Islamabad hospital's mother-child ward

Islamabad administration confirms deaths after blaze at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences; inquiry committee formed to investigate incident

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 11:15 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Police officers move past an ambulance outside an intensive care unit after a fire broke out at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 26, 2026. Reuters
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Fourteen infants were killed on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a gynaecology ward of a major hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, authorities said.

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The fire occurred at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the largest public hospital in the capital.

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In a statement, the Islamabad administration said fourteen newborns were killed when the fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital's mother and child ward.

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PIMS Spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told the Dawn newspaper that 15 babies were in the ward. “At least one baby was saved by a doctor,” she said.

The administration statement said rescue teams were rushed to the scene, with six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances taking part in the rescue operation.

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“The fire was immediately brought under control,” it said, adding that an inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner general had been formed to investigate the incident.

Earlier, media reports said that 15 infants were killed in the incident.

When asked about its cause, PIMS spokesperson Jalil said the fire, which erupted around 7 am, appeared to have been caused by a short circuit.

She added that the flames had been extinguished but the cooling process would take some time.

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