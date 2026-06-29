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Home / Pakistan / 29 militants killed after Pakistan carries out strikes along Afghan border

29 militants killed after Pakistan carries out strikes along Afghan border

Information Minister Atta Tarar says its security forces carried out ground operation, followed by ‘calibrated strikes’ in the border region

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 09:57 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Paramilitary soldiers in a vehicle outside the office of the Rangers, a paramilitary force, following an explosion and gunfire reported on Saturday night in Karachi in Pakistan on Sunday. Image credit/Reuters
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Pakistan on Monday said at least 29 militants were killed in an intelligence-based ground operation it carried out along the Pakistan-Afghan border.

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The strikes against the hideouts and safe havens of terrorists came in after terrorists tried to storm a paramilitary Rangers headquarters in Karachi on Saturday, Information Minister Atta Tarar said on Monday.

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Tarar confirmed that the attacks were in reaction to the recent multiple terrorist incidents inside Pakistan against the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Camp, Karachi.

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He said, “A well-planned intelligence-based ground operation was carried out by security forces along the Pakistan-Afghan border, followed by calibrated strikes in the border region against the hideouts and safe havens of terrorists belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij, killing twenty-nine khwarij”.

“On June 28 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence-based ground operation against a group of terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

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In continuation of ‘Operation Ghazb Lil Haq’, based on credible intelligence, precise targeting of terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Jamaat ul Ahrar and Fitna al khwarij have also been carried out on the night of June 28-29, in the border region of Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq on February 26 in response to alleged attacks by the Afghan Taliban forces at 53 locations along the 2,600-km-long border.

“Three targets in Paktia, Paktika and Kunar were destroyed during precision strikes, killing twenty-five terrorists. Large quantities of weapons and ammunition stored at these Marakiz and hideouts were also destroyed,” he said.

Earlier, the Army said that three soldiers were killed in the attack on the Rangers building in Karachi, while forces killed three attackers in retaliatory fire, and one terrorist was injured and arrested.

Banned Jamatul Ahrar had accepted the responsibility for the attack.

According to sources, the injured rebel told during the investigation that he belonged to Afghanistan, where the attack was planned and carried out by the facilitation of a local terrorist of Bajaur.

Pakistan has been accusing the Taliban regime in Kabul of providing support to terrorists for cross-border attacks.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks targeting police and security forces in recent years. Authorities have blamed the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

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