DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pakistan / 3 killed as gunmen attack Pakistan paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar

3 killed as gunmen attack Pakistan paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar

The complex, the headquarters of the frontier constabulary paramilitary force, is also hit by two suicide bombers

article_Author
Reuters
Peshawar, Updated At : 09:44 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The first suicide bomber carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound, a senior official said. Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

Gunmen attacked a paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

The complex, the headquarters of the frontier constabulary paramilitary force, was also hit by two suicide bombers, sources told Reuters, adding that three people had been killed.

Advertisement

"The first suicide bomber carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound," a senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

"Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters,” the official added.

The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment.

Advertisement

"The road has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and (security) personnel," Safdar Khan, a resident of the area, told Reuters.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts