5.7 earthquake jolts Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Saturday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Earlier in the morning also, a magnitude 4.0 had hit Pakistan, which occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 10/05/2025 01:44:17 IST, Lat: 29.67 N, Long: 66.10 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is highly susceptible to earthquakes. Its location straddling the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates, coupled with its proximity to numerous major fault lines, makes it a seismically active region. This geological setting contributes to the frequent occurrence and destructive nature of earthquakes in Pakistan.

Pakistan lies on the boundary between the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates, where they collide. This collision zone is known for generating significant seismic activity, including earthquakes.

The country is crossed by several major fault lines, further increasing its vulnerability to earthquakes.

Pakistan is considered a seismically active region, with earthquakes occurring frequently and sometimes with considerable destructive power. With inputs from agencies