A blast struck Imambargah Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra in Islamabad’s Tarlai area while Friday prayers were underway, killing several people, reports Pakistani media.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, including the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic, where several remain under treatment.

Hospital officials said some victims sustained serious injuries, though the exact condition of all those hurt was not immediately clear.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred near the entrance of the Imambargah.

Videos circulating on social media showed damaged structures, shattered glass, and worshippers and local residents helping the injured moments after the blast. Preliminary information suggests that a suicide bomber attempted to enter the premises but detonated explosives at the gate after being stopped by security guards.