5 policemen killed in attack in Pak's KP

5 policemen killed in attack in Pak’s KP

Gov accuses Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

PTI
Peshawar, Updated At : 02:31 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. File.
Unidentified armed assailants opened fire at a police van, killing five policemen in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Karak district when the police officials were on a routine patrol.

District Police Officer (DPO) Saud Khan said that all five police personnel in the van have been killed in the attack.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and began collecting evidence. A search operation to apprehend the attackers was launched.

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack in the Karak district, describing the incident as “highly unfortunate” and “deplorable.” He added that maintaining law and order across the province remains the top priority of the government and that such cowardly attacks cannot weaken the resolve of the state and security institutions.

The government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out terror attacks, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan, after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.

