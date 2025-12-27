DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pakistan / 5,000 doctors, 11,000 engineers left Pakistan in 2 years, undercutting Asim Munir’s 'brain gain' claim

5,000 doctors, 11,000 engineers left Pakistan in 2 years, undercutting Asim Munir’s 'brain gain' claim

Pakistan witnesses major talent exodus amid economic and political turmoil

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:39 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pakistan is facing one of its worst-ever talent exoduses, with thousands of skilled professionals leaving the country over the past two years due to worsening economic conditions and prolonged political instability.

Advertisement

According to a recent government report, Pakistan has lost approximately 5,000 doctors, 11,000 engineers, and 13,000 accountants in the last 24 months. The data, released by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, has sparked widespread criticism and ridicule of the government, particularly after Army Chief General Asim Munir described the mass migration as a “brain gain” rather than a brain drain.

Advertisement

The report was highlighted by former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who warned of deeper structural problems. “Fix politics to fix the economy,” Khokhar wrote on social media, adding that Pakistan—despite being the world’s fourth-largest freelancing hub—has suffered losses of $1.62 billion due to internet shutdowns, putting 2.37 million freelance jobs at risk.

Advertisement

Alarming migration trends

Advertisement

The emigration figures underline the scale of the crisis. In 2024, around 727,381 Pakistanis registered for overseas employment. In 2025, up to November, another 687,246 individuals had already registered.

What is particularly concerning is the shift in migration patterns. The exodus is no longer limited to low-wage laborers seeking work in Gulf countries. White-collar professionals are increasingly leaving, with the healthcare sector hit the hardest.

Between 2011 and 2024, migration among nurses surged by an unprecedented 2,144%, according to reports by Express Tribune. The trend has continued into 2025, raising serious concerns about the country’s healthcare capacity.

Government crackdown at airports

In response to rising illegal migration and begging networks, the government has tightened controls at airports. In 2025, authorities offloaded 66,154 passengers, nearly double the number from the previous year. Additionally, tens of thousands of Pakistanis have been deported from Gulf states and other countries for illegal migration and begging.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently announced a ban on so-called “professional beggars” and travelers with incomplete documentation from traveling abroad.

Public backlash over “brain gain” remark

The release of the emigration data has reignited public anger, especially over General Asim Munir’s August remarks made during a speech to expatriates in the United States, where he dismissed concerns of “brain drain” and instead termed overseas migration a “brain gain.”

The statement has since become a focal point of online criticism, with social media users accusing the leadership of being disconnected from ground realities. Many have warned that continued denial of the problem could lead to long-term damage to Pakistan’s economy and institutions.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts