5,000 doctors, 11,000 engineers left Pakistan in 2 years, undercutting Asim Munir’s 'brain gain' claim

Pakistan is facing one of its worst-ever talent exoduses, with thousands of skilled professionals leaving the country over the past two years due to worsening economic conditions and prolonged political instability.

Advertisement

According to a recent government report, Pakistan has lost approximately 5,000 doctors, 11,000 engineers, and 13,000 accountants in the last 24 months. The data, released by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, has sparked widespread criticism and ridicule of the government, particularly after Army Chief General Asim Munir described the mass migration as a “brain gain” rather than a brain drain.

Advertisement

The report was highlighted by former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, who warned of deeper structural problems. “Fix politics to fix the economy,” Khokhar wrote on social media, adding that Pakistan—despite being the world’s fourth-largest freelancing hub—has suffered losses of $1.62 billion due to internet shutdowns, putting 2.37 million freelance jobs at risk.

Advertisement

Over the past 24 months Pak has lost 5000 doctors, 11000 engineers & 13000 accountants. Pak is also the 4th largest freelancing hub & with internet shutdowns causing losses of $1.62 billion, has put 2.37 million freelancing jobs at risk. Fix politics to fix the economy!… — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) December 26, 2025

Alarming migration trends

Advertisement

The emigration figures underline the scale of the crisis. In 2024, around 727,381 Pakistanis registered for overseas employment. In 2025, up to November, another 687,246 individuals had already registered.

What is particularly concerning is the shift in migration patterns. The exodus is no longer limited to low-wage laborers seeking work in Gulf countries. White-collar professionals are increasingly leaving, with the healthcare sector hit the hardest.

Between 2011 and 2024, migration among nurses surged by an unprecedented 2,144%, according to reports by Express Tribune. The trend has continued into 2025, raising serious concerns about the country’s healthcare capacity.

Government crackdown at airports

In response to rising illegal migration and begging networks, the government has tightened controls at airports. In 2025, authorities offloaded 66,154 passengers, nearly double the number from the previous year. Additionally, tens of thousands of Pakistanis have been deported from Gulf states and other countries for illegal migration and begging.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently announced a ban on so-called “professional beggars” and travelers with incomplete documentation from traveling abroad.

Public backlash over “brain gain” remark

The release of the emigration data has reignited public anger, especially over General Asim Munir’s August remarks made during a speech to expatriates in the United States, where he dismissed concerns of “brain drain” and instead termed overseas migration a “brain gain.”

Pakistan’s brain drain isn’t a mystery. No industry, no research funding, no jobs. PhDs return to empty labs, professionals to closed markets. You can’t stop talent by humiliating people at airports, only by creating opportunity. #BrainDrain #PakistanEconomy #HumanRights — Sajid Sikander Ali (@SajidSikander) December 26, 2025

The statement has since become a focal point of online criticism, with social media users accusing the leadership of being disconnected from ground realities. Many have warned that continued denial of the problem could lead to long-term damage to Pakistan’s economy and institutions.