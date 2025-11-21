7 killed in militant attack in nothwest Pakistan

At least seven members of a local peace committee were shot dead and several others injured after unidentified militants attacked their office in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said Friday.

The gunmen stormed the committee office in the Dara Dariz area of the Bannu district late on Thursday, targeting the headquarters of Peace Committee chief Qari Jaleel.

One person was injured in the assault, officials added.

Police said the attackers used automatic weapons and possibly heavier munitions during the late-night strike.

Law-enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the assailants.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism with overall violence surging by 46 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, a media report said in October.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71 per cent of the total violence-linked fatalities, it had said.