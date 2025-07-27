9 killed, 30 injured as bus falls into ditch in Pakistan
At least nine people were killed and over 30 others injured on Sunday in a bus accident in Pakistan, officials said.
The bus with 40 passengers onboard, travelling from Islamabad to Lahore through the M-2 motorway, fell into a ditch near Balkassar in the Punjab province's Chakwal district.
According to a spokesperson of the Chakwal Rescue 1122 emergency services, the bus driver lost control after one of the tyres burst, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall into a ditch.
“Nine people died in the accident and 30 were injured,” Dr Saeed Akhter, chief executive officer of the Chakwal District Health Authority (DHA), said in a statement.
Eight passengers died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The bus driver was among the dead.
All the deceased and injured were shifted to a government hospital in Chakwal.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now