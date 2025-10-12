Afghan forces launch retaliatory strikes on Pakistani posts after airspace violations

The Armed Forces of Afghanistan conducted retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line on Saturday night, following repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty and recent airstrikes on its territory, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the ministry stated, "Tonight, our armed forces conducted a successful retaliatory operation against the centres of Pakistani forces along the Durand Line in response to the repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty by the Pakistani military and airstrikes on Afghanistan's territory. The operation concluded around midnight."

Advertisement

The ministry warned that Afghan forces remain ready to defend the nation's borders against any further attacks. "If the Pakistani side violates Afghanistan's sovereignty again, our armed forces are prepared to defend the country's borders and will respond decisively," the statement added.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence had condemned Pakistan's airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika provinces, calling them "an unprecedented and violent act" in the history of both countries.

The ministry warned that any escalation would "have consequences for the Pakistani military".