DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Afghan forces launch retaliatory strikes on Pakistani posts after airspace violations

Afghan forces launch retaliatory strikes on Pakistani posts after airspace violations

The Ministry of Defence warns that Afghan forces remain ready to defend the nation's borders against any further attacks

article_Author
ANI
Kabul, Updated At : 11:23 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo of Pakistani soldiers along the Pak-Afghan border. Reuters
Advertisement

The Armed Forces of Afghanistan conducted retaliatory strikes against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line on Saturday night, following repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty and recent airstrikes on its territory, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the ministry stated, "Tonight, our armed forces conducted a successful retaliatory operation against the centres of Pakistani forces along the Durand Line in response to the repeated violations of Afghanistan's sovereignty by the Pakistani military and airstrikes on Afghanistan's territory. The operation concluded around midnight."

Advertisement

The ministry warned that Afghan forces remain ready to defend the nation's borders against any further attacks. "If the Pakistani side violates Afghanistan's sovereignty again, our armed forces are prepared to defend the country's borders and will respond decisively," the statement added.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence had condemned Pakistan's airstrikes in Kabul and Paktika provinces, calling them "an unprecedented and violent act" in the history of both countries.

The ministry warned that any escalation would "have consequences for the Pakistani military".

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts