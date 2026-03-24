Asim Munir speaks to Trump, Pakistan steps up as mediator in US-Iran-Israel war: Report

Pakistan is positioning itself as a leading mediator in efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran, according to a report by the UK-based Financial Times.

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The report said Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, recently held talks with US President Donald Trump, as Islamabad steps up diplomatic efforts to help broker an end to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

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Citing officials familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported that Pakistan had reportedly hosted talks as early as this week between senior figures from the Trump administration and Iranian officials.

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Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also been in contact with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as part of ongoing diplomatic outreach.

According to the report, Pakistan is working alongside Turkey and Egypt in “active back-channel diplomacy” to bridge the gap between Washington and Tehran. These efforts reportedly involve US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

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The Financial Times added that senior Pakistani officials have been facilitating indirect communication between Tehran and key US figures, including Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Meanwhile, Iran has denied engaging in direct negotiations with the US since the conflict began, but acknowledged receiving messages through intermediary countries. Tehran said it had responded in line with its established positions.

The report also noted that Pakistan’s neutral positioning—having no US military bases and avoiding direct involvement in the conflict—has strengthened its credibility as a potential mediator.

The White House has, however, declined to elaborate on Trump’s negotiations. “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the US will not negotiate through the news media,” the White House said, as per FT.