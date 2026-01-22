Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has landed himself in a rather cheesy situation.

Advertisement

All was well until he arrived at a Sialkot venue — replete in his trademark style and ministerial gravitas — to cut the ribbon at the grand inauguration of a “Pizza Hut” outlet.

Advertisement

The ceremony went off without a hitch. Cameras flashed. Videos rolled.

Advertisement

But then arrived the Internet.

It was only after the photos and clips began circulating online that things went spectacularly kaput. Because, it turned out that the 'Pizza Hut' wasn’t Pizza Hut at all.

Advertisement

Pizza Hut Pakistan itself stepped in, issuing a statement clarifying that the outlet was, in fact, “unauthorised”. "Pizza Hut informs out valued customers that an unauthorized outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment."

“We have formally filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to stop misuse of our trademark and ensure immediate action,” the company said.

However, for the Pakistani minister, the damage was done. As the photographs went viral, many Pakistanis were left cringing while Indian netizens were left in splits.

‘Aur inko Kashmir chahiye,’ quipped a netizen on X.

“For Pakistan, a day without humiliation is a day wasted,” said another one.

Another user was quick to point, "Pak DM Khwaja Asif is the same guy who when asked during Operation Sindoor of proof for five Indian jets shot down by Pak army replied, Its all over social media,check X !!"

“They rank good in happiness index for a reason,” another netizen chimed in — even as countless others helped themselves to generous slices of entertainment, with extra cheese.