Home / Pakistan / 'Aur inko Kashmir chahiye': Pakistan Defence Minister's 'Pizza Hut' goof-up leaves internet in splits

'Aur inko Kashmir chahiye': Pakistan Defence Minister's 'Pizza Hut' goof-up leaves internet in splits

Hours after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Pizza Hut, Pakistan, issued a statement clarifying that the outlet was in fact an “unauthorised” one

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 11:28 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif takes part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the outlet. Photo: X
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has landed himself in a rather cheesy situation.

All was well until he arrived at a Sialkot venue — replete in his trademark style and ministerial gravitas — to cut the ribbon at the grand inauguration of a “Pizza Hut” outlet.

The ceremony went off without a hitch. Cameras flashed. Videos rolled.

But then arrived the Internet.

It was only after the photos and clips began circulating online that things went spectacularly kaput. Because, it turned out that the 'Pizza Hut' wasn’t Pizza Hut at all.

Pizza Hut Pakistan itself stepped in, issuing a statement clarifying that the outlet was, in fact, “unauthorised”. "Pizza Hut informs out valued customers that an unauthorized outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment."

“We have formally filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to stop misuse of our trademark and ensure immediate action,” the company said.

However, for the Pakistani minister, the damage was done. As the photographs went viral, many Pakistanis were left cringing while Indian netizens were left in splits.

‘Aur inko Kashmir chahiye,’ quipped a netizen on X.

“For Pakistan, a day without humiliation is a day wasted,” said another one.

Another user was quick to point, "Pak DM Khwaja Asif is the same guy who when asked during Operation Sindoor of proof for five Indian jets shot down by Pak army replied, Its all over social media,check X !!"

“They rank good in happiness index for a reason,” another netizen chimed in — even as countless others helped themselves to generous slices of entertainment, with extra cheese.

