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Home / Pakistan / Balochistan minister escapes unhurt in armed attack on convoy; 3 policemen injured

Balochistan minister escapes unhurt in armed attack on convoy; 3 policemen injured

The attack on Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove took place in the Khad Kocha area of Mastung district

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PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 06:08 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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A minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province escaped an armed attack on his convoy on Friday, which left six persons, including three police personnel injured, an official said.

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The attack on Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove took place in the Khad Kocha area of Mastung district as he was travelling from Quetta to Kalat, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

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"Six persons were injured in the attack, but the minister remained unhurt and the convoy has returned to Quetta," Rind said.

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Khad Kocha area in Mastung has become a challenge for the security forces and this is the fourth incident since last month when travellers have come under attack from insurgents on the same highway.

The security forces carried out a major clean-up operation in the area after the incidents but insurgents struck again.

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A senior police official said that six persons sustained bullet injuries in the attack, three of whom were police personnel, with two in serious condition.

The injured have been moved to hospital in Quetta.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

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