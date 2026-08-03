DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Bodies of 3 more mountaineers recovered from PoK's Broad Peak

Bodies of 3 more mountaineers recovered from PoK's Broad Peak

Standing at 8,051 metres, Broad Peak is located in the Karakoram range near K2 and is the world's 12th-highest mountain

article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 05:17 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The bodies of three more mountaineers have been recovered, leaving rescuers searching for the remains of the last two members of the expedition team that was caught in a deadly avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Advertisement

The 10-member climbing team — comprising six Nepalese, one Pakistani, one Omani, one American and one Chinese climber — had gone missing on Thursday after the avalanche struck the group at an altitude of approximately 7,000 metres on the mountain located in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Advertisement

Four bodies were recovered on Friday, one early Sunday and three were found later in the day.

Advertisement

Efforts to find the remaining two are currently underway in extremely difficult terrain, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Monday.

The bodies recovered have been identified as veteran British-Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja; Pur Bahadur Gurung, Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa and Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah of Nepal; Al Harthy of Oman; Mallory Geis of the US; and China's Wang Zhong.

Advertisement

The remains of Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan and Nawang Thindu Sherpa are still missing.

Purja, whose body was found at approximately 5,700 metres, had set a record for the fastest ascent of the world's 14 highest mountains, completing the feat in six months in 2019. He became widely known internationally after the Netflix documentary chronicling his journey, '14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible', was released two years later. Pujra also served in the British military with the Gurkhas and later in special forces.

On Saturday, Purja's organising company — Elite Exped — had announced that all members of the expedition had died.

Broad Peak, standing at 8,051 metres, is located in the Karakoram range near K2. It is the world's 12th-highest mountain and is considered one of the most challenging peaks to climb.

The APC also expressed concern that some local high-altitude porters might have been caught in the avalanche. However, no details about them have been shared yet.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts