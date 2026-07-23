British Pakistani 'dangerous' terrorism plotter jailed in UK

A UK-born Pakistani man described by authorities as a "dangerous individual", who was plotting a mass casualty terrorist attack on a military base, was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday.

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Mohammad Asim Bashir, 31, pleaded guilty to preparing an act of terrorism after evidence compiled by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) revealed he was a "committed jihadist" planning a major attack.

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The Manchester-born dual Pakistani national was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court and must serve a minimum term of 16 years and 135 days behind bars before being eligible for parole.

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"Mohammad Bashir is a determined jihadist and dangerous individual who was planning an attack that could have caused devastation," said a CPS spokesperson.

"His actions demonstrate a deliberate and sustained commitment to violent extremism, including conducting reconnaissance, sharing extremist material, and discussing weapons and plans capable of causing significant harm.

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"The CPS worked closely with CTP to build a strong case, and today's sentence reflects the seriousness of his offending," the spokesperson said.

The sentencing follows a "large-scale investigation" by CTP North-West after Jihad Al Shamie, 35, was shot dead during a terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester in October last year.

The attack, which claimed the lives of two Jewish men, identified Bashir as a close associate of Al-Shamie who also held extremist views.

"While Al Shamie ultimately carried out a separate attack independently, the evidence shows that Bashir played a key role in earlier preparations for a potential mass casualty incident," CPS said.

According to details of the court case, Bashir and Al-Shamie attended a mosque together frequently and were caught on CCTV recordings discussing acquiring weapons, including crossbows, and preparing to say goodbye to loved ones.

"He [Bashir] was caught on camera discussing carrying out a terrorist attack with a man who would later go on to conduct an attack himself. Together they made a 10-hour round trip to conduct hostile reconnaissance at a military base and noted its security arrangements," said Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts of the Greater Manchester Police, who holds operational responsibility for CTP North-West.

"The pair tried to cover their tracks by disposing of their mobile phones but, thanks to the meticulous work of investigators, evidence of damning internet searches that show research for attack planning was uncovered.

"Bashir is now facing the consequences of his actions, and I hope his sentence will act as a deterrent to anybody considering taking part in extremist activity," he said.

The duo also shared voice notes and messages expressing their desire for "jihad" and wishes to travel to Syria to fight for the mujahideen. In a WhatsApp group, Bashir shared over 100 attachments including "extreme Islamic content".

Some of the attachments included audiobooks and videos from Anwar Al Awlaki, an "extreme Islamic cleric and a leader in Al Qaeda". Bashir and Al-Shamie exchanged messages about the "obligation of jihad, extreme Islamic concepts including Sharia Law, rejecting democracy and mortgages, as well as the desire to get strong and be war ready".

The prosecution argued that it was the influence of this "extremist, jihadi mindset" that led Bashir and Al-Shamie to begin planning a mass casualty attack. In August last year, the pair set off on a Manchester to Swindon road trip to undertake "hostile reconnaissance" of the UK Defence Academy (UKDA).

Seven weeks later, Al-Shamie chose the alternative target of a synagogue for an attack which he carried out alone, while Bashir was in Pakistan. During police investigations, Bashir was identified as an associate and arrested upon his return to the UK.

"I consider you remain dangerous. You have given no grounds that your attitude has really changed at all," said Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb, during the sentencing hearing this week.

Bashir's defence team had argued he had a "change of heart" after the reconnaissance trip, but the judge rejected this claim to sentence him to life imprisonment for his conviction under Section 5 of the UK Terrorism Act 2006.