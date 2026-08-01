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Home / Pakistan / 'Cockroaches can overturn everything': Pakistan minister Naqvi’s remark on youth sparks buzz

'Cockroaches can overturn everything': Pakistan minister Naqvi’s remark on youth sparks buzz

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says Pakistan's governance system has 'collapsed', calls for sweeping reforms amid mounting crises

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:21 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Pakistan's Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi. AP/PTI file
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Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has drawn attention after warning that the country’s youth could “overturn everything” if they unite, using a “cockroach” analogy while calling for sweeping reforms to Pakistan's governance system.

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According to a Geo News report, Naqvi, while addressing the Pakistan Economic Summit in Islamabad, said the existing system had “collapsed” and was no longer capable of addressing the country's mounting challenges.

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“The system we are living under has collapsed. Problems cannot be solved through it,” he said, warning that without structural reforms, Pakistan would still be grappling with the same issues even a decade from now.

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Naqvi's remarks come amid Pakistan's deepening economic crisis, rising unemployment, political divisions and security challenges in Balochistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also follow the CJP-led protests in India that culminated in Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

After speaking about the need for reforms, Naqvi referred to Pakistan's disillusioned youth, using a striking analogy that quickly drew attention.

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“Now, whether you call that young person a youth, a cockroach, or anything else... if these cockroaches unite, they can overturn everything,” he said, according to a report citing Sama TV.

Later in the day, while speaking to journalists, Naqvi said Pakistan's problems could not be solved by the military leadership alone, adding that even the efforts of Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir would not be enough without broader systemic reforms.

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