Home / Pakistan / Day after backing Trump for Nobel Prize, Pakistan condemns US attack on Iran

Day after backing Trump for Nobel Prize, Pakistan condemns US attack on Iran

The US on early Sunday morning attacked Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites with the aim of destroying the country's nuclear programme
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 02:38 PM Jun 22, 2025 IST
Members of the Israeli forces work at an impact site following Iran's strike on Israel, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Haifa, Israel, June 22, 2025. REUTERS
Pakistan on Sunday condemned the US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, calling them a violation of international law and warning of the risk of further escalation of violence in the region.

Pakistan's condemnation came a day after Pakistan backed US President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The US on early Sunday morning attacked Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites with the aim of destroying the country's nuclear programme. US President Trump warned of additional strikes if Iran retaliated.

Reacting to the development, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan in a statement said: "Pakistan condemns the US attacks on the nuclear facilities of Iran, which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region."

Pakistan said that these attacks "violate all norms of international law" and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter.

"The unprecedented escalation of tensions and violence owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond," it said.

The Foreign Office said: "We emphasise the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to an end.

It proposed a dialogue among the stakeholders to address the crisis in the region.

"All parties must adhere to international law, particularly international humanitarian law," the FO said.

"Recourse to dialogue and diplomacy in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter remains the only viable pathway to resolve the crisis in the region," it said.

Interestingly, the Pakistan government on Saturday said it would formally recommend US President Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "decisive diplomatic intervention" during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

