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Home / Pakistan / ‘Dhurandhar’ Part 3 not released yet, but Pakistan parliament already sounds like a spy thriller

‘Dhurandhar’ Part 3 not released yet, but Pakistan parliament already sounds like a spy thriller

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:47 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Pakistan’s Parliament witnessed dramatic scenes this week after a lawmaker claimed that several politicians and Members of Parliament in the country were allegedly working as agents of India’s intelligence agency, RAW.

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The explosive remarks, made during a heated session, instantly triggered uproar inside the House and sparked intense debate across Pakistani media and social platforms. Opposition members demanded proof, while treasury benches accused rivals of “playing politics with national security.”

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The episode drew comparisons online to an unreleased “Part 3” of a high-voltage espionage thriller, with many users joking that the political drama unfolding in Islamabad looked straight out of a spy film script. Memes, clips and commentary flooded social media soon after the allegations surfaced.

While such accusations are not entirely new in Pakistan’s political discourse, the latest claims have once again exposed deep mistrust and political polarisation within the country’s establishment.

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