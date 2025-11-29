Did Pakistan walk out of debate against India at UK’s iconic Oxford Union even before it started?

A scheduled debate at the UK’s prestigious Oxford Union spiralled into controversy after both India and Pakistan accused each other of withdrawing at the last moment, leading to the event’s cancellation.

The debate—titled “India’s Policy Towards Pakistan is a Populist Strategy Sold as Security Policy”—was set for Thursday and featured prominent speakers from both sides. But within hours of its scheduled start, confusion erupted over who backed out and why.

Pakistan claims ‘walkover’; blames India

The row began when the Pakistan High Commission in the UK posted on X that the Indian speakers had pulled out without explanation, effectively handing Pakistan a “walkover.”

According to the High Commission, Pakistan’s delegation—former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, High Commissioner Mohammad Faisal, and ex–Army General Zubair Mahmood Hayat—had already arrived in London and were preparing to travel to Oxford.

Their statement also named India’s supposed speakers: former Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane, politician Subramanian Swamy and Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Pakistani TV anchor Wajahat Kazmi even declared an “intellectual win,” alleging the Indian side tried to field “lower-tier replacements.”

Indian speaker J Sai Deepak counters with emails, call logs

However, advocate J Sai Deepak, who was one of the confirmed speakers, rejected Pakistan’s version, calling it a “shameless and desperate spin.”

1. Trust the Pakistanis to make a pigsty even out of the @OxfordUnion. And as always, they are genetically incapable of being truthful. So here's the complete story of how this so-called debate played out. https://t.co/I74r18vZR6 — Sai Deepak J (@jsaideepak) November 28, 2025

Deepak shared an email from the Oxford Union confirming his participation as early as last month. He explained that although Naravane and Swamy had pulled out, the Union had arranged replacements—Suhel Seth and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi—both of whom later declined due to short notice.

Pakistan is crying again over an Oxford Union debate. This is for the record. Once again they have proved to be liars. Expecting any better from them was not even on my list 😂 https://t.co/cOkaOylaWS — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 28, 2025

Chaturvedi also confirmed that she had originally been contacted in July, but was approached again abruptly on November 25, prompting her refusal. She criticised the Union’s “pathetic management.”

Despite the chaos, Deepak flew to the UK and assembled a substitute Indian panel comprising Manu Khajuria and Pt. Satish K Sharma, both based in Britain.

Cancellation, then a twist

According to Deepak, just three hours before the debate dinner, he received a call from Oxford Union organiser Moosa Harraj, informing him the debate was cancelled because Pakistan’s delegation had supposedly not arrived in the UK.

Deepak posted screenshots of his call logs to support his claim.

But the situation took another turn when it emerged that Pakistan’s speakers had reached the UK and were staying at a hotel in Oxford. Deepak accused Harraj—who is the son of Pakistan’s Minister for Defence Production—of misleading him.

Challenging the Pakistani delegation directly, Deepak asked why they were “hiding” instead of agreeing to a live debate since the Indian team was present in Oxford.

While Deepak furnished a detailed timeline with documentation, the Pakistan High Commission continued to insist that India withdrew last-minute due to “lack of confidence,” though it offered no evidence.

The Oxford Union has not issued any comprehensive public clarification, leaving unanswered questions about miscommunication, possible bias, and the event’s bungled coordination.