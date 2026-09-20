Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan undergoes medical check-up at Adiala jail

Pakistan's jailed former premier Imran Khan underwent a medical check-up amid concerns over his health, a media report said on Saturday.

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since 2023, when he was arrested following his conviction in a corruption case. He is currently lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

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Geo News reported, quoting sources, that a special team from the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) conducted a medical examination of the former cricketer-turned-politician.

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Khan underwent a comprehensive check-up, including examinations of his blood pressure, cholesterol and eyes.

A PIMS doctor headed the team, while medical staff from the Adiala jail hospital also assisted during the examination, the report said.

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Khan has complained of an eye ailment and has been shifted to PIMS multiple times for medical interventions.

Khan's supporters have alleged that his health has deteriorated due to a lack of proper healthcare, a charge rejected by jail authorities.

The Supreme Court had ordered on August 18 that he be shifted to a private hospital for treatment, but he was instead taken to PIMS and returned to jail after undergoing various medical tests at the hospital.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has demanded his transfer to the private Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for a complete medical examination and treatment, while raising concerns over his health.

The party has also planned a protest on September 27 to pressure the government into releasing him.

Since his ouster in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote, Khan has faced multiple legal cases.

Pakistan's jailed former premier Imran Khan underwent a medical checkup amid concerns about his health, a media report said on Saturday.

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since 2023, when he was arrested after conviction in a corruption case. Currently, he is lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Geo News reported, quoting sources, that a special team from the state-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) conducted the former cricketer-turned-politician's medical examination.

Khan underwent a comprehensive medical checkup, including examinations for blood pressure, cholesterol and eyes.

A PIMS doctor headed the team, while medical staff from the Adiala jail hospital also assisted during the examination, the report said.

Khan has complained of an eye ailment and has been shifted to PIMS multiple times for medical interventions.

Khan's supporters allege that his health has deteriorated due to lack of proper health care, a charge rejected by the jail authorities.

The Supreme Court had ordered on August 18 to shift him to a private hospital for treatment, but he was instead taken to PIMS and returned to jail after various medical tests at the hospital.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has demanded his transfer to the private Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for a complete medical examination and treatment, while raising concerns about his health.

The party has also planned a protest on September 27 to pressure the government into releasing him. Since his ouster in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote, Khan has faced multiple legal cases.