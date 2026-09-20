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Home / Pakistan / Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema detained by authorities

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema detained by authorities

Aleema Khan taken to Kot Lakhpat jail ahead of PTI’s planned September 27 protest; party condemns detention

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 07:10 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Pakistani authorities on Sunday detained Aleema Khan, the sister of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, ahead of a planned protest by his party next week. Image credit/X @Aleema_KhanPK
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Pakistani authorities on Sunday detained Aleema Khan, the sister of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, ahead of a planned protest by his party next week.

Aleema was detained in Lahore and transferred to Kot Lakhpat jail, according to sources.

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She has been advocating for 73-year-old Khan's release from jail. He has been incarcerated since 2023.

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Aleema was detained under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, which allows local police to arrest anyone perceived as a threat to public peace. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Ijaz issued the detention order for a period of 30 days.

The action comes ahead of a planned protest by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on September 27 to pressure the government to release the former cricketer-turned-politician from jail.

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Noreen Niazi, another sister of the PTI founder, told Geo News she received information on Aleema being taken to Kot Lakhpat jail, and added that she was taken into custody while leaving her home.

"I do not know why they are so worried that they are arresting women as well," Noreen said.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram condemned the arrest and demanded that Aleema be presented in court immediately.

"A sister is being punished for speaking up for her brother," Akram said in a post on X.

Those detained under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance can challenge the order in the High Court and also make a representation to the provincial government against it.

Khan was ousted from power in April 2022 following a no-confidence vote, and is facing multiple legal cases.

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