DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Pakistan / Five terrorists, two security personnel killed in NW Pakistan

Five terrorists, two security personnel killed in NW Pakistan

The intelligence based operation was being conducted on reported presence of khawarij, including a suicide bomber, when a convoy of the security forces was targeted by the terrorists

article_Author
PTI
Peshawar, Updated At : 04:50 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. File photo
Advertisement

Two security personnel were killed in a suicide attack during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, military's media wing said.

Advertisement

Five khawarij from the Fitna al Khwarij were also killed during the operation in the Bannu district of the province.

Advertisement

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Advertisement

The intelligence based operation was being conducted on reported presence of khawarij, including a suicide bomber, when a convoy of the security forces was targeted by the terrorists.

Officials said that a vehicle-borne suicide bomber was intercepted by the leading group, foiling his nefarious design to target innocent civilians and law enforcement personnel in the Bannu city.

Advertisement

After an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were killed by the security forces.

However, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into one of the vehicles of the leading group resulting in the death of commanding officer Lt Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz and Sepoy Karamat Shah, the media wing added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts