Home / Pakistan / Former Pakistan cricket legend Abdul Qadir's son booked for sexually assaulting housemaid

Former Pakistan cricket legend Abdul Qadir's son booked for sexually assaulting housemaid

The 41-year old Sulaman, one of the four sons of Qadir, has played 26 first class and 40 List A matches between 2005 and 2013

PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 02:28 PM Jan 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sulaman Qadir. Photo: Video grab via Instagram/officialaqica
A housemaid has accused Sulaman Qadir, son of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, of sexually assaulting her at his farmhouse.

The police have detained Sulaman, one of the four sons of Qadir, after the maid filed an FIR with the police.

The maid has alleged in her FIR that she worked at the house of Sulaman and he forcibly took her to his farmhouse and raped her.

A police official said she had been sent for a medical check-up after which it would be confirmed if she was sexually assaulted.

He said as per the law the accused had been taken into custody for questioning.

The 41-year old Sulaman has played 26 first class and 40 List A matches between 2005 and 2013.

His father was a former star cricketer, who played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs for Pakistan and is credited with reviving the art of leg-spin bowling in the 1980s. He died in September 2019.

