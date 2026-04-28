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Home / Pakistan / Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan treated for eye ailment, sent back to prison

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan treated for eye ailment, sent back to prison

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been incarcerated in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case in January last year

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 02:31 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Imran Khan. Reuters file
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Pakistan's incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan was treated at a local hospital for his right eye ailment and then shifted back to prison on Tuesday.

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Khan, 74, was diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in late January and brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he was given an anti-VEGF injection, a treatment being repeated every month. He was last treated on March 23.

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According to the PIMS spokesperson, Khan was brought to the hospital on Tuesday for follow-up eye treatment, during which he received a fourth intravitreal injection. Khan was shifted back to prison after the procedure.

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"Prior to the procedure, he was examined by the ophthalmologists and was found to be clinically stable," he said, adding that Imran's "optical coherence tomography was performed, which showed clinical improvement".

Khan was injected with a fourth dose of intravitreal injection under the guidance of microscopy by the surgeons, he added.

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"During the course of his stay, Khan remained vitally stable before, during and after the procedure and was discharged along with instructions for further care and follow-up advice and documents," he said.

Khan's family and party have demanded that he should be moved to a private hospital and given treatment in the presence of family members.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Gohar Ali Khan in a post on X confirmed Khan's medical check-up.

"Whatever the treatment, our concern remains unanswered," Gohar said, referring to the demand that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, be moved to a hospital for treatment under the supervision of personal doctors accompanied by family members.

"This is their fundamental right," he said.

Earlier, Bushra also underwent eye surgery at a Rawalpindi hospital on April 17 and then shifted back to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, where the former first couple had been serving sentences in a corruption case.

Both Khan and Bushra have been incarcerated in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after the conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case in January last year.

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