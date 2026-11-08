Former PoK president Raja Mohammad Zulqarnain Khan dies at 93 in Islamabad

Former “president” of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Raja Mohammad Zulqarnain Khan died after a brief illness, media reports said on Sunday.

The 93-year-old former leader breathed his last at a hospital in Islamabad on Saturday, according to Dawn newspaper.

Authorities in PoK announced a day of official mourning on Sunday. They also ordered his burial with full state honours in his native town of Kasguma, Bhimber district, following funeral prayers at 11 am on Sunday.

Born on March 15, 1933, Raja Zulqarnain received his early education in Srinagar and Delhi before joining Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, Murree at the age of 13.

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His contemporaries there included former Pakistan prime minister Zafarullah Jamali and former Balochistan chief minister Sardar Akbar Bugti.

Raja Zulqarnain entered politics in 1960-61 as an associate of KH Khurshid, former PoK president and private secretary to Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

In his condolence message, the speaker of PoK’s so-called legislative assembly, Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, described Raja Zulqarnain’s death as a major loss for PoK’s political, parliamentary and social circles.

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Former PoK premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also expressed deep sorrow over Raja Zulqarnain’s death, according to the Dawn newspaper.