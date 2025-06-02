DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Pakistan / Hindu community in Pak’s Sindh protests against illegal occupation of temple land

Hindu community in Pak’s Sindh protests against illegal occupation of temple land

Community leaders say illegal construction has started on land belonging to Shiv Temple Shivala in Musa Khatian  
article_Author
PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 02:23 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Via iStock
Advertisement

Members of the Hindu community in Pakistan’s Sindh province held a protest against the illegal occupation of six acres of land belonging to a historical temple in Hyderabad city.

Advertisement

The protest took place on Sunday in the Tando Jam town of the Musa Khatiyan district, about 185 kilometres from Karachi.

“These people have already started illegal construction on the land belonging to the Shiv Temple Shivala in Musa Khatian,” Hindu community leader Seetal Meghwar told the media.

Advertisement

The protesters, including women and children, came out on the call of the Pakistan Dalit Ittehad (Pakistan Dravid Alliance), which fights for the welfare and rights of the Hindu community.

“The temple is sacred for us and these builders have started construction on the land surrounding the temple including a cremation ground for the community,” another community leader Ram Sundar said.

Advertisement

The protesters demanded immediate action from the government against the builders belonging to the influential Kashkheli community in Sindh.

The protest concluded with a demonstration in front of the Tando Jam Press Club following sit-ins at different spots in the town.

The protesters said the builders had also blocked the access points to the Shiv temple, making it difficult for the community to hold its weekly prayer.

“Despite submitting written complaints to the police and district administration, no legal action has been taken. Due to the political influence of the land grabbers, the police are unwilling to remove the encroachments,” said Shiva Kaachi, who heads the PDI.

He warned that if the government and local authorities didn’t take notice they would hold protests in Hyderabad city in the next phase and also approach the courts for justice.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts