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Home / Pakistan / Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan's Sindh, man arrested

Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan's Sindh, man arrested

The man was taken into custody after parts of the Mata Jog Maya Temple were found vandalised on Monday night

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PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 07:26 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The police officer said an investigation was underway to determine whether more than one person was involved. Pic: iStock
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A man has been arrested on suspicion of vandalising a Hindu temple in Rathi village in the Nagarparkar area of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, police said on Tuesday.

The man was taken into custody after parts of the Mata Jog Maya Temple were found vandalised on Monday night, a local police officer said.

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"When the caretaker woke up this morning, he found some of the murtis (idols) smashed and broken and reported the matter to the police," said Shiva Kaachi, chairman of the Pakistan Darawar Ittehad NGO.

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Kaachi said police had taken a man into custody as the prime suspect in the incident. However, no further details about the accused were immediately available.

"It is a small temple, but since Nagarparkar has a large concentration of Hindu community, it is common for every village to have a small temple for Hindus to worship and pray," Kaachi said.

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The police officer said an investigation was underway to determine whether more than one person was involved. He confirmed that parts of the place of worship had been vandalised.

There have been similar incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples in parts of Sindh in the past.

In April, members of Pakistan's Hindu community staged street protests and blocked roads in Hyderabad after tensions escalated following vandalism at the Kali Mata temple in the Fateh Chowk area of the city.

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