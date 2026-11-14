IAF officer leaks secret war plans for nude photos to Pakistani operative

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer allegedly shared highly sensitive military information with an operative linked to a Pakistani intelligence agency in exchange for nude photographs, according to a Delhi Police chargesheet.

The Wing Commander allegedly leaked details of secret war plans, drone unit capabilities, combat aircraft deployment, military exercises and sensitive military installations. Police said the alleged disclosures could pose a serious threat to India's military preparedness and national security.

The officer has been in custody for the past five months in connection with a case registered under the Official Secrets Act.

According to the chargesheet, the officer was in contact with the Pakistani operative on WhatsApp between January 12 and April 1, 2026. During this period, he allegedly shared classified military information. He was intercepted and searched on April 1 for allegedly carrying a smartphone into his office.

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The police alleged that the operative sent the officer a nude photograph, following which he shared a page from a secret IAF war plan. The chargesheet further claimed that the accused proposed an arrangement under which he would provide a page from the war plan documents for every nude photograph he received.

What information was allegedly leaked?

The chargesheet said the officer shared details about a secret IAF drone unit, including its strength, organisational structure and operational procedures. The information allegedly included details of drone trials, operational capabilities, flight endurance and weapon-targeting systems.

Police also alleged that he disclosed possible deployment locations for the drone unit in the event of a war-like situation. Such information could provide an adversary with insights into India's operational preparedness and military strategy.

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The officer is also accused of sharing details about the deployment of fighter aircraft in Leh and a military exercise held at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

According to the police, he also shared the locations of sensitive military installations and details of troop deployments during wartime.

Five junior officers' devices allegedly targeted

The chargesheet further alleged that the Pakistani operative sent the accused several apps and links containing suspected malware or spyware.

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Police claimed that the officer facilitated the installation of specific malware and spyware on the electronic devices of five officers serving under his command. Investigators suspect this may have been an attempt to gain access to sensitive information stored on their devices and intercept their communications with senior officers.

The Delhi Police has also cited digital records of the communication between the officer and the alleged Pakistani operative.

An examination of the officer's WhatsApp data revealed the exchange of 3,008 text messages, 65 photographs, 65 reactions, 42 voice calls, four video calls and six URLs between the two individuals, according to the police.

Investigators are now examining the full extent of the sensitive information allegedly shared and whether any other person was involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Headline: Pak operative allegedly sent nude photos; IAF officer shared secret war plan, Delhi Police says

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer allegedly shared highly sensitive military information with an operative linked to a Pakistani intelligence agency in exchange for nude photographs, according to a Delhi Police chargesheet.

The Wing Commander allegedly leaked details of secret war plans, drone unit capabilities, combat aircraft deployment, military exercises and sensitive military installations. Police said the alleged disclosures could pose a serious threat to India's military preparedness and national security.

The officer has been in custody for the past five months in connection with a case registered under the Official Secrets Act.

According to the chargesheet, the officer was in contact with the Pakistani operative on WhatsApp between January 12 and April 1, 2026. During this period, he allegedly shared classified military information. He was intercepted and searched on April 1 for allegedly carrying a smartphone into his office.

The police alleged that the operative sent the officer a nude photograph, following which he shared a page from a secret IAF war plan. The chargesheet further claimed that the accused proposed an arrangement under which he would provide a page from the war plan documents for every nude photograph he received.

What information was allegedly leaked?

The chargesheet said the officer shared details about a secret IAF drone unit, including its strength, organisational structure and operational procedures. The information allegedly included details of drone trials, operational capabilities, flight endurance and weapon-targeting systems.

Police also alleged that he disclosed possible deployment locations for the drone unit in the event of a war-like situation. Such information could provide an adversary with insights into India's operational preparedness and military strategy.

The officer is also accused of sharing details about the deployment of fighter aircraft in Leh and a military exercise held at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

According to the police, he also shared the locations of sensitive military installations and details of troop deployments during wartime.

Five junior officers' devices allegedly targeted

The chargesheet further alleged that the Pakistani operative sent the accused several apps and links containing suspected malware or spyware.

Police claimed that the officer facilitated the installation of specific malware and spyware on the electronic devices of five officers serving under his command. Investigators suspect this may have been an attempt to gain access to sensitive information stored on their devices and intercept their communications with senior officers.

The Delhi Police have also cited digital records of the communication between the officer and the alleged Pakistani operative.

According to the police, an examination of the officer's WhatsApp data revealed the exchange of 3,008 text messages, 65 photographs, 65 reactions, 42 voice calls, four video calls and six URLs between the two individuals.

Investigators are now examining the full extent of the sensitive information allegedly shared and whether any other person was involved in the alleged conspiracy.