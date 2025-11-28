Rumours surrounding the alleged death of Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan have circulated online for days, following an unverified Afghan media report claiming he was killed inside Adiala Jail.

In response, his son Kasim Khan has publicly demanded proof that his father is alive as well as his immediate release. In a post on X, Kasim noted that his father has been in detention for 845 days, and for the past six weeks has allegedly been held in a death cell with no family contact.

میرے والد کو گرفتار ہوئے 845 دن ہو چکے ہیں۔ پچھلے چھ ہفتوں سے انہیں مکمل بے خبری کے ماحول میں ڈیتھ سیل میں تنہا رکھا گیا ہے۔ ان کی بہنوں کو ہر ملاقات سے روک دیا گیا ہے حالانکہ عدالت کے واضح احکامات موجود ہیں۔ کوئی فون کال نہیں، کوئی ملاقات نہیں اور زندگی کی کوئی خبر نہیں۔ میں اور… pic.twitter.com/c0dhujWiSO — Kasim Khan (@Kasim_Khan_1999) November 27, 2025

“For the past six weeks, he has been kept alone in a death cell in complete isolation,” Kasim wrote. “His sisters have been barred from meetings despite court orders. No phone calls, no visits, and no information about his well-being. My brother and I have had no contact with him whatsoever.”

Calling the isolation “deliberate”, Kasim accused the government of concealing his father’s condition and warned that authorities would bear full legal and moral responsibility for any harm.

He urged the international community and human rights organisations to intervene, demanding:

Confirmation that Imran Khan is alive;

Family access in accordance with court orders;

An end to what he called “inhumane isolation”;

The release of a political leader “imprisoned solely for political reasons”.

Imran’s sister Aleema Khanum also claimed that the family has repeatedly been denied court-mandated visits.

Adiala jail authorities deny rumours

Adiala Jail officials on Thursday dismissed the reports about Imran Khan’s health, insisting he is in “completely good health”.

They stated that PTI leadership has been informed of his condition and that “all necessary care” is being provided. The jail administration also rejected claims that Khan had been moved from the facility, calling all such reports “baseless”.

“Imran Khan is in Adiala Jail and is healthy. Social media rumours of his transfer are unfounded,” the statement read.

Khan’s imprisonment and solitary confinement claims

Imran Khan has been in custody since August 2023, facing numerous cases he says are politically driven. In January, he and his wife were convicted in a corruption case and sentenced to 14 years and 7 years, respectively.

In March, PTI officials alleged he was being held in solitary confinement in a death cell. His sisters — Noreen Khan (Niazi), Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan — continue to claim they have been blocked from meeting him despite Islamabad High Court orders permitting twice-weekly visits.

Tensions escalated on Wednesday after PTI supporters and Khan’s sisters staged a sit-in near the Adiala Jail check-post. Thousands joined the demonstration, and some reportedly attempted to breach the jail premises. The protest ended after police assured Aleema Khan that a meeting would be arranged.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif insisted that Imran Khan is receiving better treatment in jail compared to his previous incarcerations.