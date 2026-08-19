Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi, sister in jail for first time in 9 months after SC order

Pakistan ex-Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan met his wife, Bushra Bibi, and sister Noreen Niazi at Adiala Jail on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court order allowing weekly meetings between the incarcerated PTI leader and his family.

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Noreen Niazi met Imran Khan for the first time in around nine months. According to The Express Tribune, their meeting lasted approximately 15 minutes. Noreen briefed Khan about the Supreme Court's order concerning his proposed transfer to Islamabad's Shifa Hospital, enquired about his health and discussed ongoing legal matters.

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Noreen later confirmed that she had met Khan but did not speak to the media, in accordance with an assurance given before the court. She subsequently left Adiala Jail along with her sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

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Imran Khan also met his wife, Bushra Bibi, with their meeting lasting around 30-35 minutes. Earlier, Bushra Bibi had met her daughter, Mubashra Sheikh, and sister-in-law Mehrunnisa.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Aleema Khan welcomed the Supreme Court's order.

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"Words cannot describe how happy I am about the meeting. I cannot even imagine where I would have got sweets from. I have appeared before the ATC Rawalpindi from the Supreme Court," she said.

Asked whether she had received any indication that circumstances were changing, Aleema said, "Where are we supposed to get any indication from? Do you mean this meeting? Yes, something has happened together, but we are still uncertain."

According to The Express Tribune, Noreen was among Imran Khan's three sisters who reached the Dahgal checkpoint on the road leading to Adiala Jail after the court's order. Police initially stopped Aleema, Uzma and Noreen at the checkpoint but later allowed only Noreen to proceed towards the prison.

Supreme Court orders weekly family meetings

The meetings followed a three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed directing the government to facilitate weekly meetings between Imran Khan and his family amid concerns over his health.

The court was hearing petitions concerning Khan's access to his sisters and personal physicians, as well as his medical condition.

The order followed a medical board report and a report submitted by the Adiala Jail superintendent to the Supreme Court on Monday. The reports recommended more frequent meetings between Khan and his immediate family and spouse to help manage his blood pressure and anxiety.

The Supreme Court allowed the meetings on the condition that PTI representatives would refrain from political activity or media engagement after meeting Khan. The party said it would comply with the court's direction.

Justice Waheed stressed that access to family members could not be treated as a favour, describing such meetings as a fundamental right rather than a concession.

KP Chief Minister welcomes court order

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Afridi said the court's decision to facilitate Khan's hospital transfer, medical treatment and access to family and personal doctors was commendable. He also called for the order to be implemented at the earliest.

Afridi said official reports on Khan's health showed that his condition had deteriorated in jail and claimed that the decision regarding his hospital transfer should have been taken earlier.

He said PTI would not politicise Khan's health in accordance with the court's decision and expressed hope that the judiciary would be respected by all sides.

"Ensuring implementation of the Supreme Court's decision is the judges' responsibility, and it is hoped that they will fulfil their duty, insha'Allah," Afridi said.

Imran Khan's Incarceration

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 until his ouster through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022, has been incarcerated since 2023 following convictions in several cases, including graft charges and the alleged disclosure of official secrets.

Khan and his political aides have consistently maintained that the legal proceedings against him are politically motivated and aimed at preventing his political return.

Following his removal from office, Khan led nationwide rallies alleging that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration had conspired with Pakistan's military establishment and Washington to remove him. Pakistani authorities subsequently launched a crackdown against PTI leaders and supporters, while the party was barred from participating in the 2024 general elections.

Khan's supporters have repeatedly alleged that the cases against him are politically motivated and intended to prevent his political comeback.

With inputs from ANI/PTI