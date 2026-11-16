Former Pak PM Imran Khan warns he may not 'return alive', seeks medical treatment for himself, wife

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has warned that his deteriorating health could leave him at a point from which he may not "return alive", appealing to the country's top judges to ensure medical treatment for himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

In an open letter, made public on Monday, which was addressed to the chief justices of Pakistan's Supreme Court, Federal Constitutional Court and Islamabad High Court, Khan sought implementation of earlier court orders concerning his medical treatment and prison conditions.

Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, shared the letter on social media platform X after meeting Khan at Adiala jail last week. During the November 11 meeting, Khan had directed Safdar to "carry his words to your lordships".

"I have conveyed this letter faithfully and solely on these instructions. The words that follow are his (Khan's)," the letter said, which also bore Safdar's signature.

Advertisement

"At 74, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive," Khan said in the letter.

Khan, the former cricketer-turned-politician and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has been incarcerated since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, including corruption and charges related to inciting violence.

His wife, Bushra Bibi, was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple was sentenced.

Advertisement

Khan, in his letter, said his health had deteriorated due to prolonged solitary confinement and lack of access to medical care.

He alleged that since December 20, 2025, he had been kept in prolonged solitary confinement, isolated from the outside world for up to 22 hours a day, without access to family, lawyers, telephone calls to his sons, books or television.

He claimed that he had been allowed to meet his lawyers only four times during the year, while Bushra Bibi had been permitted just one meeting with her counsel.

Advertisement

He also alleged that prison authorities had repeatedly denied him weekly meetings with his wife and prevented his sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, from speaking to him despite court orders.

Khan said a jail medical board had recorded his anxiety and recommended more frequent contact with his wife and family, along with access to reading material and television. He alleged that these recommendations had not been implemented.

"No one in the jail is permitted to respond to me or speak to me, not when I offer them Salam (Greetings), and not when I recite a verse of the Holy Quran. The purpose, I can only conclude, is to make me ill and to break my will," he wrote.

He also expressed concern over the health of his wife, alleging that she was suffering from deteriorating eyesight and needed further eye surgery.

Bushra Bibi suffered a retinal detachment in April and underwent surgery. Khan claimed that she was subsequently returned to solitary confinement and denied access to her doctors and medical records.

He said that when he met her on November 11, she could neither tolerate light nor open her eyes, warning that she risked permanent loss of vision without further surgery.

Khan said the Supreme Court had, on August 18, directed authorities to shift him to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within two days, constitute a medical board to examine him and to allow him to interact with his family.

The court had also ordered weekly meetings with his family and telephone contact with his sons twice a week.

He alleged that the order had not been implemented and that his medical condition had worsened since then.

Khan further claimed that his blood pressure had risen to 192 and 193 on November 10, alleging that doctors had warned him of the risk of brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest.

He maintained that neither he nor his wife had sought medical relief as a litigation tactic and insisted that he continued to contest the cases on merit.

"I do not ask Your Lordships for any favour. All I request as justice is the implementation of the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court and proper treatment for our medical conditions," Khan wrote.

The allegations in the letter could not be independently verified.

Concluding his appeal, Khan invoked his record of establishing hospitals and providing free medical care to the poor, saying he was now asking for treatment for himself and his wife.

"I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive. I appeal to Your Lordships, on the most basic grounds of human compassion: give me justice before it is too late," he wrote.