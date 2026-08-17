Imran Khan’s eye condition ‘almost normal’: Jail authorities to apex court

Pakistan’s Supreme Court was informed on Monday by prison authorities that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s eye condition had improved significantly and his vision was “almost normal”.

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The development comes a day before the court was set to hear Khan’s plea for his treatment at Islamabad’s Shifa International, a leading private medical facility.

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The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder, who has been in jail since August 2023, has been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for eye treatment multiple times after his eye ailment - right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) - came to light in late January.

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Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail authorities submitted a report to the apex court about the latest condition of the 73-year-old leader’s eyes.

The report said that Khan was treated properly since his medical condition surfaced and he was treated at PIMS by the hospital’s head of ophthalmology, Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, and Dr Nadeem Qureshi, a vitreo-retinal surgeon at Alshifa Trust Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi.

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“Consequently, significant improvement of his eye has been noticed, and his vision returned to almost normal,” the report claimed.

It added that the medical interventions and improvement of his vision suggested that the jail administration made all-out efforts in providing Khan with the best healthcare facilities.

It said that medical officers visited Khan thrice a day to check his meals and take his vitals, including blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen saturation. His medical record has been maintained since imprisonment.

It stated that several medical consultants and specialists from different medical facilities had visited the couple for check-ups.

The report further stated that both Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were being provided with adequate healthcare facilities.

“Their health and well-being are and have been of paramount importance to the jail administration,” according to the report.

The report also said that meetings between Khan and Bibi, also jailed in the same facility, were held regularly every Tuesday and 84 such meetings had been recorded so far.

The jail report requested the SC to dispose of Khan’s plea for being devoid of merits.

A three-member panel headed by Justice Shahid Wahid and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim will take up Khan’s petition on August 18.

Khan has been incarcerated since Aug 5, 2023, when he was arrested from his residence in Lahore after conviction in a case of corruption.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi expressed serious concern over a medical report showing high blood pressure in Khan, saying the findings have heightened concerns about his health.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside senior party leaders, the chief minister said Khan’s personal physicians - Dr Asim and Dr Faisal - previously found his blood pressure within the normal range.

Afridi said Khan’s family members, legal team and personal physicians had not been allowed to meet him since December 2, 2025, making it difficult for the public to know his actual health condition.

He said the party leadership, Khan’s family, personal doctors and legal team would consult each other and decide the party’s future course of action in light of the situation.

Afridi said it was particularly concerning that despite repeated calls for attention to Khan’s health, the judiciary has not taken effective notice of the matter.

“For 250 million people, the judiciary remains the last avenue of hope. If a former prime minister, the leader of the country’s largest political party and its most popular political leader cannot receive justice, what confidence can an ordinary citizen place in the justice system?” he asked.

He said the PTI was not seeking any extraordinary relief but only justice in accordance with the law.

Afridi warned that continued denial of justice would further erode public confidence in state institutions.