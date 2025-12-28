DT
India attacked Nur Khan airbase in May: Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Dar

India attacked Nur Khan airbase in May: Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Dar

Dar also said that Islamabad did not request mediation between Pakistan and India during the May conflict

article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 07:34 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has admitted that India attacked its Nur Khan airbase in the early hours of May 10, in possibly a first-time admission eight months after the four-day armed conflict between the two countries.

Dar also said that Islamabad did not request mediation between Pakistan and India during the May conflict, but claimed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan expressed a desire to speak with New Delhi.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes between the two countries and ended with an understanding to stop the military actions on May 10.

“As many as 79 of 80 drones sent by India were intercepted within 36 hours. India then made the mistake of attacking the Nur Khan Airbase in the early hours of May 10, prompting Pakistan's retaliatory operation,” Dar, who is also the foreign minister, said while outlining Pakistan's diplomatic engagements in 2025.

Dar said that on May 10, US Secretary of State Rubio called him at around 8.17 am, in which he conveyed that India was ready for a ceasefire and asked whether Pakistan would agree. "I said we never wanted to go to war,” Dar added.

He further said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal later contacted him seeking permission to speak with India and “subsequently confirmed that a ceasefire had been agreed.”       Dar also claimed that Pakistan shot down seven Indian jets during the May 7 air battle, without providing any evidence in support of his claims.

The minister reiterated Pakistan's position that lasting peace in the region is linked to a resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

