Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that their National Security Advisor is in touch with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

"Yes there has been contact between the two," Dar told TRT world during an interview.

An official response from the Indian government is awaited.

Lt. General Asim Malik is Pakistan's NSA. He is a serving General and in charge of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

India, in a bold and calculated move, launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision airstrikes targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to escalating cross-border terrorism and the recent Pahalgam Terror Attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

The airstrikes were aimed to dismantle infrastructure linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, believed to be responsible for orchestrating cross-border attacks.

Soon after the attack, India informed several world leaders of the targeted action and stated that it is prepared to "retaliate resolutely" if the neighbouring country further escalates the situation.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke with NSAs of several countries, including US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA HH Sheikh Tahnoon, Secretary General of NSC of UAE Ali Al Shamsi and NSA of Japan Masataka Okano.

NSA Doval also established contact with Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President.

According to officials, NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and the method of execution, which was measured, non-escalatory and restrained. "He emphasised that India had no intent to escalate but was well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate. NSA will be in touch with his counterparts in the days ahead," they said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level security meeting with NSA Doval and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, a day after Operation Sindoor.

According to official sources, PM Modi was briefed on Pakistan's ceasefire violations as retaliatory action to Operation Sindoor and the Indian response.

"The Prime Minister reviewed the status of heightened security measures implemented in border areas, information on domestic security, and any potential increase in terrorist activity within India, as well as the potential for escalating tensions," said sources.