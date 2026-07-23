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Home / Pakistan / Judge, his guard headed for duty killed in gun attack in Pakistan's Balochistan

Judge, his guard headed for duty killed in gun attack in Pakistan's Balochistan

Balochistan government spokesperson days Judge Kakar and Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari were travelling from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, to Mastung for court hearings when their vehicles came under attack

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PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 04:39 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A Pakistani judge was killed and another injured when their convoy was attacked by unidentified gunmen in the Mastung area of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Thursday.

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District and Sessions Judge Abdul Hakeem Kakar and his guard were killed on the spot.

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Judge Kakar and Additional Sessions Judge Tariq Lashari were travelling from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, to Mastung for court hearings when their vehicles came under attack, Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said.

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Judge Lashari was among the two injured in the attack, he said.

The incident came two days after two women were killed and three children injured when suspected insurgents opened fire on their vehicle on the Quetta-Karachi highway near the Khud Kocha area of Mastung on Tuesday night.

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Insurgents also blew up a bridge in the same area, prompting the Balochistan Home Department to impose an indefinite curfew in the Khud Kocha sub-tehsil of Mastung district from Wednesday night, citing a deteriorating security situation in the area.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said on Wednesday that it had killed three terrorists and arrested two female suicide bombers and their facilitator in the Mastung area.

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