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Home / Pakistan / Lahore named Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's tourism and cultural capital for 2026-27

Lahore named Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's tourism and cultural capital for 2026-27

The decision is announced at the 26th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 11:09 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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SCO names Lahore as its 'Tourism and Cultural capital'. Photo credit: iStock
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Pakistan's cultural hub, Lahore, has been named the Tourism and Cultural Capital for 2026-27 by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

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The decision was announced at the 26th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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The Tourism and Cultural Capital title has been annually rotated among SCO member states since 2022 and aims to promote people-to-people contacts and tourism among member states while highlighting the cultural heritage of the country holding the organisation's rotating presidency, Dawn newspaper reported.

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Pakistan assumed the SCO presidency this year with Sharif defining the theme of the chairmanship as 'Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity'.

The decision to designate Lahore was taken in April this year, when the heads of tourism administrations of SCO member states met in Bishkek.

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Cities that previously held the title include Varanasi in India (2022-23), Almaty in Kazakhstan (2023-24), Qingdao in China (2024-25) and Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan (2025-26).

The Beijing-headquartered SCO, marking its 25th anniversary this year, is a regional grouping founded in 2001 comprising 10 member states, including India. The summit was held in Bishkek under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan.

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