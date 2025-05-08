'Leave or shelter in place': US asks its citizens in Pakistan

The US Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan on Thursday issued a travel advisory for its citizens amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The advisory came after India foiled attempts of the Pakistani military to target it last night using drones and missiles and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore. The military targets were neutralised by the Integrated Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (Grid and Air Defence systems), the Defence Ministry said.

The advisory said if US citizens find themselves in an 'area of conflict', they should leave if it is safe to do so. "If they cannot leave safely, they should take shelter," it read.

In a security alert, the US Consulate said it has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore's main airport.

"The US Department of State continues to remind US citizens of its standing ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory against all travel to areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict. The department’s long-standing ‘Reconsider Travel’ advisory also urges travellers to reconsider travel to Pakistan more broadly," the travel advisory read.

"The situation between Pakistan and India continues to evolve, and we are closely monitoring developments. The US Embassy in Islamabad and Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar remain open for regular business," it added.

Meanwhile, US Consulate General in Pakistan's Lahore also directed its staff to shelter in place amid drone explosions, downed drones and possible airspace incursions in and around Lahore.

The consulate said it has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport, as per a Reuters report.

In March this year, the US State Department issued a travel advisory to reconsider travel to Pakistan “due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict”.