Mika Singh berates Diljit Dosanjh over Pakistani actress casting, demands public apology after calling him 'fake singer'

Singer Mika Singh has called on actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh to issue a public apology amid ongoing backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

Mika addressed the controversy through a message on Instagram, asking Diljit to say “sorry” and remove what he referred to as “objectionable” scenes from the film.

“Everyone makes mistakes. But there’s one word that can set things right, sorry,” Mika wrote. “If Diljit apologises and removes the scenes, we’re willing to forgive. No hate, just respect. Nation first.”

This follows a harsher message from Mika a day earlier, where he lashed out at Diljit for collaborating with a Pakistani artist despite the current strained relations between India and Pakistan.

In that message, Mika labeled Diljit a “fake singer” and accused him of abandoning his Indian fans after making money from concerts.

“People should think twice before working with artists from across the border. It’s not just about a film, it’s about national sentiment,” Mika said.

He also referenced previous controversies, such as backlash over a rumored film involving Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.

Diljit Dosanjh responds

Diljit Dosanjh broke his silence in an interview with BBC Asian Network. He explained that Sardaar Ji 3 was completed before political tensions between India and Pakistan escalated.

“The film was made when everything was normal. There were no issues at the time,” he said, adding that there was no intention to stir controversy.

“Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in Feb and then everything was fine. Uske baad, bhut saari badi cheezen humare haath mein nahi hai. Toh producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain. Toh producers ka bahut paisa laga hua hai aur jab yeh film bann rahi thi tab aisa kuch tha nahi," he said, adding that the makers are aware they will incur losses. “Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

Sardaar Ji 3, directed by Amar Hundal, is set for an overseas release on June 27 and would not be released in Indian theatres.