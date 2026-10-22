A minor Hindu girl, who was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim feudal landlord, has been recovered in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The girl was recovered from Winder in Lasbela district on Wednesday and reached her home town Mirpurkhas on Thursday evening.

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She was allegedly abducted by armed men from near her home last month and according to the Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, a Hindu community welfare NGO, she was recovered from the captivity of a feudal landlord.

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Shiva Kachhi, who heads the NGO, said they had approached police to get an FIR filed against the accused.

“We will be organising a grand protest sit-in in Mirpurkhas town in early December in which we will bring Hindu girls and women to highlight this menace of abductions and forced conversions,” Kachhi said.

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He said his NGO had started mobilising the Hindu community in Sindh as it wanted the people of Pakistan to know the plight of young Hindu girls.

On Monday, two minor Hindu sisters, who were allegedly kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to much older Muslim men, were allowed to return home to their parents by the Sindh High Court.

The two sisters, aged 14 and 13, were allegedly abducted on August 29 from near their home in Ibrahim Colony in Tando Allahyar in the Sindh province. They were allegedly forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to much older Muslim men.