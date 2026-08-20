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Home / Pakistan / New Delhi removes encroachments outside Pak High commission after Islamabad pulled down barricades outside Indian mission

New Delhi removes encroachments outside Pak High commission after Islamabad pulled down barricades outside Indian mission

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:38 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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A section of structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was demolished after authorities found them to be beyond the mission's approved boundary, official sources said on Thursday.

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The action was carried out by the agencies concerned using a JCB machine, which removed the structures and barricades erected along the lane outside the compound, including queue-management installations near the visa section, the sources said.

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Visuals showed that the demolition left a trail of rubble outside the mission, with broken metal railings and gates, twisted metal frames, roofing sheets, bricks and chunks of concrete and plaster strewn across the paved area.

Additionally, visuals from the site showed sections of the outer structures completely pulled down, including corrugated roofing and white metal fencing. The facade around the service windows appeared damaged, with portions of plaster and masonry broken away.

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The visa section remained visible amid the debris, with service windows marked "Window 1", "Pakistani Passport Only" and "Window-5 / Collection of Visa Applications".

Broken fencing and construction material were also seen lying around the counters.

The main entrance of the Pakistan High Commission, with its white walls, domed features and large metal gates bearing the Pakistani emblem, remained intact. Barbed-wire fencing was visible along portions of the compound's perimeter.

The development comes days after Pakistan removed security barricades and parking poles placed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

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