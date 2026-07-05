Next round of US-Iran talks likely to be held in Islamabad: Report

Pakistan capital Islamabad is emerging as the leading venue for the next round of technical negotiations between the US and Iran, a media report said on Sunday.

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The US and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.

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The resumption of the talks is part of ongoing efforts to keep the diplomatic process on track and resolve long-standing disputes between Washington and Tehran, Dawn reported quoting diplomatic sources.

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"There are two possible venues for the technical talks - Islamabad and the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland," one diplomatic source said. "Islamabad, however, is the more likely option."

The technical talks are expected to take place on July 11, although a final decision on the venue has yet to be announced.

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The talks were temporarily delayed because of the multi-day state funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials have indicated that the composition of Tehran's delegation will be announced after the funeral ceremonies conclude.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of the massive US and Israeli joint air strikes on Tehran.

Starting Sunday, the burial ceremonies are slated to be held in Tehran and Qom and will continue till Tuesday, July 7. The final burial ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on Thursday, July 9.

Dawn further quoted diplomatic sources to say that the negotiations will focus on Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and Iranian assets frozen abroad.

The discussions are also expected to address regional security issues, including efforts to preserve stability in the Strait of Hormuz and maintain the recently agreed ceasefire in Lebanon.