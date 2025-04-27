DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Pakistan / Pak army chief again rakes up 2-nation theory

Pak army chief again rakes up 2-nation theory

Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir once again highlighted the ‘two-nation theory’ on Saturday, saying Muslims and Hindus were two different nations. Munir’s remarks came almost a week after he had described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” at an event...
article_Author
PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 03:25 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir. File
Advertisement

Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir once again highlighted the ‘two-nation theory’ on Saturday, saying Muslims and Hindus were two different nations.

Munir’s remarks came almost a week after he had described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” at an event and asked overseas Pakistanis to pass on the country’s story to their children, emphasising that their forefathers believed Hindus and Muslims were different in every possible aspect of life.

Addressing the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul area on Saturday, he said: “The two-nation theory was based on the fundamental belief that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations. Muslims are distinct from Hindus in all aspects of life – religion, customs, traditions, thinking and aspirations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper