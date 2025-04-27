Pak army chief again rakes up 2-nation theory

Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir once again highlighted the ‘two-nation theory’ on Saturday, saying Muslims and Hindus were two different nations.

Munir’s remarks came almost a week after he had described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” at an event and asked overseas Pakistanis to pass on the country’s story to their children, emphasising that their forefathers believed Hindus and Muslims were different in every possible aspect of life.

Addressing the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul area on Saturday, he said: “The two-nation theory was based on the fundamental belief that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations. Muslims are distinct from Hindus in all aspects of life – religion, customs, traditions, thinking and aspirations.”