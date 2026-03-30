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Home / Pakistan / Pak foreign minister sustains ‘hairline fracture’ after fall during Egyptian counterpart’s reception

Pak foreign minister sustains ‘hairline fracture’ after fall during Egyptian counterpart’s reception

Incident occurs during the quadrilateral summit meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt

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PTI
Islamabad, Updated At : 01:29 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Image credit/Reuters File
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Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been diagnosed with a “hairline fracture” in the shoulder after slipping and falling during the reception ceremony for his Egyptian counterpart, his son has said.

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The incident occurred on Sunday, during the quadrilateral summit meeting between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt as they discussed the West Asia conflict.

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Dar fell down while calling Badr Abdelatty to the stage after he arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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He was captured on camera falling down but getting up and joining his guest for the ceremonial photo session.

Dar did not show any signs of injury, but his son revealed that he was on pain killers to manage discomfort and only agreed for a medical checkup late at night.

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“Ishaq Dar Sahib, despite sustaining an injury during the reception of the Egyptian Foreign Minister today, completed all highly important meetings throughout the day on painkillers, Alhamdulillah, in the best possible manner,” Ali Dar said on X.

He added that around 9 pm, after recording the official statement, a medical examination was conducted at the insistence of the family.

“His X-rays are Alhamdulillah overall fine. There is a hairline fracture in the shoulder. In the coming few days, his pain will be managed through medications and other precautionary measures,” he said.

Dar is the leading member of the government of Shehbaz Sharif who is active both on domestic and international fronts.

He is also a confidante of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, with whom he is related due to the marriage of his son with Sharif’s daughter.

The elder Sharif is president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A chartered accountant by education and training, Dar served as finance minister more than once in the previous governments of the PML-N.

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